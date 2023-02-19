Around 36 firefighters are controlling a structure fire at an Ophir Road sorting facility with explosions being recorded.
Six crews from Canobolas Zone Rural Fire Service (RFS) and two Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) units were called to the structure at the Ophir Road Resource Recovery Centre at around 10.30am on Sunday, February 19.
Canobolas Zone RFS district coordinator Nils Waite said the fire, located in a single structure, was proving "technically challenging."
"It's a sorting facility that has caught alight so both Fire and Rescue and RFS are there with eight units and about 36 firefighters responding," he said.
"It's technically challenging because of the machinery and the fire is in a big shed with a lot of rubbish. We've had some explosions from aerosol cans.
"There's also rubber and piles of garbage that people throw out. They go and dump it into this building to sort out so it's got everything in it."
The fire is under control but Mr Waite said it would be few hours before crews would be able to extinguish it.
"It will go for a couple of hours at least so I'd say we'll have troops there until at least 2pm," he said.
This story will be updated as the situation progresses.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
