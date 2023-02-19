Central Western Daily
Explosions recorded as Canobolas Zone RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews battle blaze at Ophir Road Resource Recovery Centre

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:08pm
Around 36 firefighters are controlling a structure fire at an Ophir Road sorting facility with explosions being recorded.

