The Mitchell Highway was blocked due to multiple trees falling down as Orange was hit with a massive 'rain bomb' that dropped 54 millimetres in just 30 minutes.
Orange City SES Unit responded to around a dozen calls as ferocious winds, rain and lightning savaged the colour city just after 6pm on Saturday, February 18.
Deputy Unit Commander Paul Beard told the CWD crews had been kept busy.
"We had a dozen jobs overnight which was mostly trees down," he said.
"The Mitchell Highway was blocked towards Molong for a significant time with trees down. Motorists had to stop before we got there with hazard lights on.
"We also had some big trees bring powerlines down. We've completed most of the big jobs."
He said 'rain bombs' were becoming a regular occurrence this time of year and existing conditions were causing old trees to give up the ghost.
"The storm had a couple of follow throughs as well, real eye of the storm stuff. you thought it was over and it just came back," he said.
"Up at Borenore we received 54 millimetres in 30 mins and the Bureau of Meteorology only forecast two millimetres so that's a bit of a rain bomb.
"We are seeing a lot of that lately. It's problematic because it causes flash flooding and the ground is so soaked that large trees that have been there for 100 years are just deciding that it's the end of their lives."
