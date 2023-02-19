Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Weather

Mitchell Highway blocked towards Molong, old trees felled as SES respond to 'rain bomb' that hit Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 19 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mitchell Highway was blocked due to multiple trees falling down as Orange was hit with a massive 'rain bomb' that dropped 54 millimetres in just 30 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.