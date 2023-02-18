Central Western Daily
Teenager flown to Westmead Hospital in 'critical' condition, man charged with mid-range drink driving after crash on Burrendong Way

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 19 2023 - 10:31am, first published 10:15am
Emergency services arrived at the site of the crash at Burrendong Way and Matthews Avenue at 9.20pm. File picture

A teenage boy has been critically injured and a man charged with mid-range drink driving after a crash in Orange on Saturday, February 18.

