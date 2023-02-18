A teenage boy has been critically injured and a man charged with mid-range drink driving after a crash in Orange on Saturday, February 18.
Emergency services arrived at the site of the crash at Burrendong Way and Matthews Avenue at 9.20pm after reports a Holden Commodore and motorcycle had collided.
A 16-year old boy suffered multiple injuries including leg fractures and was flown to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition. He is a learner rider.
A 53-year old man, the driver of the car, was not injured and allegedly returned a positive result to a roadside breath test.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he allegedly blew another positive result, a reading of 0.124, more than twice the legal limit.
He was charged with mid-range drink driving and will appear in Orange Local Court on April 6, 2023.
NSW Police said inquiries were ongoing as of Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.