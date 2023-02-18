The open competition is getting tight as the run to the Orange Water Polo finals heats up.
Defending champs Jets Turtles were pushed all the way in their 3-all draw with Platypus Gold.
The Turtles were consistent with a goal in each of the first three quarters, with Brad Timbs opening the scoring with a physics-defying shot.
Brett Wells bagged a double for the Turtles to have them up 3-1 going into the final quarter.
Platypus Gold came home strong with Helen Johnson and Benny Watt nailing a goal each to level the scores, while holding out the Turtles.
KWS Barracudas showed strong teamwork to topple Jet Cobras 8-5.
Scores were locked at 5-all going into the final period before the students slammed in three goals from Gordon Suthers, while preventing the Cobras from adding to their tally.
It was the final quarter that decided the result between Platypus Silver and Marco.
Platypus were down by one but three goals in the last period helped them to a 7-6 victory.
Goal Diggers enjoyed the same scoreline in their win over Flounders.
Goal Diggers were up 5-3 at the main break with both sides really working for every goal they could before the match was decided shortly before the final whistle.
In the intermediates matches, Heath Vaughan slammed in six goals to help Orange Water Dragons to a dominant 12-1 win over KWS Bluebottles.
KWS Killer Whales enjoyed two wins, downing KWS Mantas 10-4 before accounting for KWS Nessies 8-3.
In the junior games KWS Kraken had a sizable 14-2 win over Orange Lear Jets, and KWS Hydra beat Orange Water Dragons 11-6.
