Jon Lockwood has a long history in beekeeping and a deep understanding on what makes for a successful honey enterprise.
Owned and operated by the Lockwood family, Goldfields Honey Australia is one of Australia's largest beekeeping companies.
When they discovered that the tailings dam of the McPhillamy's Gold Project would border their operations, the Lockwoods swung into action, engaging the services of the Macquarie University's department of Earth and Environmental Sciences to build a baseline study of the conditions at the site, before any mining commences.
When Professor Mark Taylor revealed to the Lockwoods' the baseline results and handed over some case studies, Mr Lockwood's concerns were verified, if the mine goes ahead, it will contaminate his operations.
"There's no question about it, they will get contaminated," he said. "It's not maybe, it will happen, there are no safe levels."
With case studies that prove the detrimental effects that heavy metals have on bees submitted to the commissioners, Mr Lockwood said that he's critical of the Department of Planning and Environment's assessment.
Professor Taylor's presentation during the public hearing showed how environmentally-sourced trace elements are re-mobilised in bees and honey.
"The DPE have stated that no livestock in the district would be affected, but bees are actually regarded as livestock by the department itself," he said.
If the worst case scenario for the Lockwoods' occurs and the mine goes ahead, Mr Lockwood says that he hasn't even accepted that outcome as a reality.
"We really don't want to move," he said, "It's a really sentimental property and we're located there for a very good reason, not to make money out of being bought out, so I haven't really thought about what will happen in the long run.
"We hope that commonsense prevails and the commissioners knock it on the head."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
