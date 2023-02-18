No 'regard' for the court lands man with a stint behind bars

Twelve months behind bars is the sentence a 27-year-old man was given after he committed his seventh driving while disqualified offence.
Jason James Farrell, of Peacock Street, Eglinton, appeared before Bathurst Local Court by audio-visual link to plead guilty to getting behind the wheel of a vehicle during a disqualification period.
Documents tendered to the court reveal police attached to Bathurst Highway Patrol saw a gold Holden Commodore driving west on Sydney Road in Bathurst about 7.20pm on January 19 this year.
Police said they signaled the vehicle, which was driven by Farrell, to stop on Havannah Street. As they approached the car, police saw he had a female passenger.
After he admitted to police he was driving without a licence, he was subject to a drug test, which allegedly came back positive for methamphetamine.
The court was told Farrell was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he is alleged to have given a second positive reading for drugs. Police documents note they are waiting for forensic results of the sample.
Police confirmed by Roads and Maritime Service records Farrell was disqualified from driving until December 10 next year. He was also given 10 months in jail for other driving offences, which occurred on June 14 last year.
Magistrate G Haitt told Farrell - who was represented by Legal Aid - his driving record doesn't aid his case, and noted he was on parole at the time of the offence.
"It's quite clear you don't have any regard for the court and driving charges," Magistrate Haitt said.
Farrell has a non-parole period of eight months and is eligible for release on September 18 this year.
Once he is released from prison, he will commence a one year disqualification period.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.