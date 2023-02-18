A fire-created tornado ripped apart a home and injured two firefighters in the Conimbla fire on Thursday.
The two firefighters on scene on Thursday, February 16, were injured when the unusual, fire-created tornado entered a brick veneer home they were defending, ripping the roof off and tearing apart walls. One firefighter was hit in the back by a roller door and the other by a ceiling fan which had lost its blades.
Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone was in charge of firefighting efforts at Conimbla, and Operations Officer, Geoff Selwood, said, "both men are reported as being sore but okay with one requiring further scans on his back."
Mr Selwood added the freak event, which also destroyed two outbuildings near the house, is now being investigated by fire services and the Bureau of Meterology.
Mr Selwood said by Friday afternoon on February 17 the fire had burnt 321 hectares and was still burning, but most active in the north-western corner of the Conimbla Ranges near Conimbla Road.
He said efforts to contain the fire had involved two aerial bombers flying out of Cowra contracted from Fred Fahey, a Black Hawk helicopter flying out of Dubbo, a Chinook helicopter out of Bathurst and two large air tankers, one flying out of Dubbo and the other out of Orange.
Cowra, Orange and the South-west Slopes (Hilltops) fire crews have been involved in the operation to extinguish the blaze.
Mr Selwood said the focus of operations on Friday, February 17 was to box the fire in with fire retardant lines, dozers and graders clearing breaks and back burning ahead of what is expected to be extreme fire weather on Saturday, February 18.
"Hopefully the fire will be boxed in by the time winds pick-up on Saturday and it will burn back on itself." He said.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
