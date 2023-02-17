A MAN alleged to have set fire to a West Bathurst home in the early hours of Thursday morning will remain behind bars until his next court appearance.
Lawrence Bradley Trindall, 31, of Perrier Place in Kelso, was refused bail by magistrate Clare Farnan in Bathurst Local Court on Friday morning.
Trindall has been charged with damaging property by fire (DV), drive recklessly/furiously or speed / in a manner dangerous (second plus offence), assault occasioning actual bodily harm, destroy damage property with intent to endanger life, common assault and destroy or damage property following his arrest by Chifley detectives on Thursday.
Magistrate Farnan adjourned the matter for brief status on April 12, 2023, when the matter will again come before Bathurst Local Court.
Refusing bail, she recommended Trindall undergo a full mental health assessment in custody.
Trindall will appear on the next occasion via audio visual linkup.
