ACROSS the Central West, the provision of and access to health services remains one of the biggest issues for residents.
Following the release of the findings from the parliamentary inquiry into health outcomes in regional, rural and remote areas, health should be a key talking point on the campaign trail for the March 25 NSW election.
ACM journalists spoke to candidates across the electorates of Bathurst, Dubbo and Orange to find out what they think of the state of health services in their area and, importantly, what they plan to do to make them better.
Here's what they had to say.
Incumbent Phil Donato, who is now an independent, says the Orange electorate is "quite lucky" when it comes to health services, but says that there is still "lots to be done".
He pointed to the findings of the parliamentary inquiry, which identified many shortfalls in the state's health system.
"We're lagging behind in terms of when we look at our city counterparts and people in metropolitan areas of Sydney and I think we need to do more," Mr Donato said.
Nationals candidate Tony Mileto, who will be aiming to win back the Orange electorate for his party, also concedes that there is more that needs to be done.
Like other Nationals candidates in the Central West, he said there is a medical workforce shortage right across Australia, which is also affecting the communities of the Orange electorate.
That shortage is a huge concern for the Labor candidate, Heather Dunn.
"There is a critical shortage of health professionals across the region," she said.
"There has been a failure by the state government to attract, support and retain health professionals."
And similar concerns have been raised by the Greens candidate, David Mallard, who said the public health system is understaffed and those employed in it are overworked.
Three things immediately came to mind for Mr Donato when he thought about what the Orange electorate needs: the restoration of full maternity services for Lachlan Health Service, a CT PET scanner for public patients, and hospice palliative care for Orange.
Palliative care is also important for Mr Mileto, who named it as his focus for health if elected.
"It is important that we not only focus on expanding services at Orange Health Service, but also ensuring that if people choose to die at home that they can get the care they need," he said.
"It is great that the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government's secured $743 million for its End of Life Care program, and I will fight to ensure that the Orange Electorate gets its fair share."
Bolstering the health workforce has also been promised by all candidates in some way.
Ms Dunn cited Labor's funding commitments, including money to recruit 500 regional paramedics in the first term, bringing on an addition 1200 nurses and midwives at a cost of $175 million, and $19.5 million to fund 29 additional McGrath Breast Care nurses in the state.
She also said Labor, if elected, would introduce minimum and enforceable safe staffing levels to public hospitals.
Mr Mallard said he and the Greens would be pushing for that, too.
"I would advocate for abolishing the public sector wage cap and providing wages for nurses, midwives, paramedics and others in the public health system that can keep up with the cost of living," he said.
"Along with that, we need to urgently implement safe staffing levels in the health system."
Mr Mallard also wants to see a public primary care clinic established in Orange, to provide access to public GP and allied health services, as well as outreach to surrounding towns, villages and rural communities.
If you ask incumbent Paul Toole, a Nationals Party member, the Bathurst electorate has "fantastic staff across the health spectrum", but there is a medical workforce shortage.
But the candidates for the Labor Party and the Greens think the problem is bigger than that.
Labor candidate Cameron Shaw said the availability and provision of services in the region is "poor", with healthcare workers not being supported.
Meanwhile, the Greens' Kay Nankervis believes regional NSW is in a crisis.
" We are in a health crisis in the regions after decades of rural neglect, funding freezes and poor decisions by Labor and Coalition governments at state and federal level.
"... We have long grappled with all these shortfalls and the poorer health outcomes they create. But now the situation is even worse - seen, for instance, in not one, but two abysmal report cards on Bathurst Base Hospital and in recent weeks."
No matter which party they belong to, the electorate's candidates acknowledge that Bathurst's health services need to be improved.
Mr Toole is focussing on delivering a $200 million redevelopment to the Bathurst public hospital, which was announced by the NSW Government in 2022.
Boosting the workforce is also a priority, with Mr Toole highlighting the $883 million incentive scheme that aims to boost the state's health workforce by 10,000 people, which he said is already making a difference in Bathurst.
"In Bathurst alone it's helped retain 45 health staff - these people call our town home and we need them here," he said.
Mr Shaw and the Labor Party have also promised to boost the workforce, planning to fund 500 additional regional paramedics in the first term.
"We will also appoint a deputy secretary for rural health, who is accountable for implementing these and will be tasked with driving reform and improving the health outcomes for rural and regional NSW," Mr Shaw said.
The Greens, Ms Nankervis said, will be pushing for a rural and remote health commissioner to address the shortfalls in Bathurst and across the state, along with a 15 per cent pay rise for nurses, midwives and paramedics.
Health services in the Dubbo electorate have received a top rating from incumbent Dugald Saunders, who said the region "has become a centre of excellence when it comes to healthcare".
The Nationals candidate claims Dubbo is "punching well above its weight" in its ability to attract and retain staff, despite acknowledging a medical workforce shortage across Australia.
But his rival from the Labor Party, Josh Black, says the health services in Dubbo are not up to standard, claiming there has been "12 years of neglect and mismanagement from this tired government".
"We all know that our health system has deteriorated. It's one thing to have shiny, new facilities, but it's another thing entirely to have the staff inside to operate it," he said.
"Under this Liberal-National Government, people in NSW have to wait longer to get an ambulance, longer to be treated in an emergency department, and longer for important elective surgeries."
Funding facilities and growing the health workforce are the key priorities for Mr Saunders, who said he and the coalition would work towards getting shovels in the ground on the Dubbo Alcohol and Other Drug Rehabilitation Centre and fight for the funding needed to complete the redevelopment of the Dubbo hospital.
"The Dubbo Hospital redevelopment, while fantastic, is not quite finished," he said.
"I'm committed to supporting the Western NSW LHD to finish its clinical services and business case planning, and I'll fight for the funding to complete the redevelopment."
He also said the health workforce was priority for him, which is also something Mr Black is promising he and the Labor Party would be working towards.
Mr Black noted, under Labor, there would be an additional 1200 nurses and midwives recruited into the system within the first four years of a Minns Labor government, which is above the additional recruits outlined in the 2022-23 NSW budget.
"Nurses and midwives have pleaded with the LNP government to fix the staffing crisis in NSW hospitals for too long - and Labor has committed to taking action," he said.
