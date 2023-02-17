Central Western Daily
Exclusive

Extraordinary footage of truck rollover crash in Orange emerges

Riley Krause
William Davis
By Riley Krause, and William Davis
Updated February 17 2023 - 8:15pm, first published 8:00pm
Dashcam footage of Friday's bizarre truck crash in Orange has been obtained exclusively by the Central Western Daily.

