Water tanker rolls on Northern Distributor in Orange

By Riley Krause
Updated February 17 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:30pm
The scene at the corner of the Northern Distributor and Ophir Road where a water tanker rolled on Friday afternoon. Picture by Riley Krause.

A man has been treated by paramedics after the truck he was driving rolled onto its side Friday afternoon.

