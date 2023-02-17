A man has been treated by paramedics after the truck he was driving rolled onto its side Friday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Northern Distributor and Ophir Road at 3.40pm on February 17, where a water tanker had rolled.
A spokesman for NSW Police said that as a result, diesel fuel had been spilled, although by 4.30pm it had been contained.
"The diesel was coming from the tanker itself and we are unable to say what caused caused the water tanker to end up on its side at this early stage," he said.
NSW Ambulance service also confirmed they were called to the scene and treated the driver, who was a man in his 40s and the lone occupant of the tanker. The patient was not required to be taken to hospital.
Both Fire and Rescue NSW and Rural Fire Service were called in to help.
"Our fire trucks are currently there," a spokesman for Fire and Rescue said at 4.30pm.
"We don't need the hazmat truck because we can deal with the fuel leak with our local resources that we carry on the trucks in Orange.
"A heavy vehicle tow will be required and as a result, we could be there for a while."
Traffic was still being allowed to pass, although there were some delays.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
