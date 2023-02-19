Central Western Daily
Court

Ashlee Vito convicted after breaching bail for police pursuit by driving between Orange and Bathurst

By Court Reporter
Updated February 20 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 20-year-old man appeared in Orange Local Court following a police pursuit and two counts of driving while unlicensed. File picture

An unlicensed driver who led police on a high-speed chase that reached 100km/h in a 50km/h zone later handed himself in to police and told them he'd been "maggot drunk".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.