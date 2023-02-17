Offender tasered herself with weapon she thought was a flashlight

Naomi Pratt's solicitor told Cowra Local Court her client didn't know she had a taser, which was disguised as a flashlight, until she tasered herself.
Pratt, 25, of Brisbane Street appeared before magistrate Don McLennan on February 8 charged with possess/use an offensive weapon.
Her solicitor told the court the taser appeared to be a flashlight.
"She was under the impression it was a flashlight until she accidentally tasered herself," Pratt's solicitor said.
She went on to say her client has been "of relatively good behaviour for two years".
The possess/use offensive weapon charge placed Pratt in breach of Community Correction Orders for larceny, shoplifting and common assault.
She was also in breach of an Intensive Corrections Order which her solicitor said had to be determined by "the parole authority. They're awaiting the outcome of today".
Taking no action on the breaches but placing Pratt on a 12 month Community Corrections Order Mr McLennan told her "you keep coming under police attention".
"You need to get your life in order. You are looking at a custodial sentence. You need to walk out (the court house) door and change or you're going to keep coming back," he told Pratt.
Pratt was also fined $200.
According to police documents tabled in court, police were called to a location in Orange about 8.10pm on December 4 after a report a male and female were fighting and the female, Pratt, was in possession of a taser.
When police arrived at the location they found Pratt sitting on the footpath but she did not have a taser.
However, police documents revealed, Pratt left the area shortly after and a search of a hedge behind where she had been sitting uncovered a taser.
Police say when Pratt was shown the taser she admitted it was hers and had accident shot herself in the hand when using it.
