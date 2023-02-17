Central Western Daily
Court

Naomi Pratt charged with possessing and using a taser during argument

By Court Reporter
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
Offender tasered herself with weapon she thought was a flashlight

Naomi Pratt's solicitor told Cowra Local Court her client didn't know she had a taser, which was disguised as a flashlight, until she tasered herself.

