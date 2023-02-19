Former Orange barrister and federal election candidate appointed as District Court judge

Central Western Daily
Former Orange barrister and Bathurst magistrate, His Honour, Michael Allen, to be sworn in as District Court Judge

By Jacinta Carroll
February 19 2023
A former Orange barrister, Candidate for the federal seat of Calare, and Bathurst Local Court magistrate has been permanently appointed to the District Court Bench.

