A spanking new barbecue has restored disappointment back to delight for residents at Orange's St Francis Aged Care after an impromptu act of kindness fired up the smiles again.
Earlier this year, big plans to "pull out the barbie" on Australia Day fell short after Catholic Care staff said they'd discovered a busted barbecue had hit the curb in the last roadside collection.
Its residential manager, Rachael Constable, had to think quickly and made a phone call to the Rotary Club of Orange in a desperate "the show must go on" bid.
Coming through with the goods, its members dropped off the club's big griller for residents to borrow for the day.
"They were so kind and generous to lend us their barbecue for the day, it really saved the day," St Francis Aged Care lifestyle coordinator, Joanne Beldham said.
"And it's so important to have those social events outdoors because of the way it really brings people together."
But after collecting it back, the club got together and decided the aged care home should have its very own barbecue again.
So off its members went to Bunnings Warehouse in Orange and did just that.
"They just rang us out of the blue a few weeks ago and said 'we've got you a new barbecue to enjoy and we'd love to bring it over'," Ms Beldham said.
"We didn't ask or mention anything at all, they just did it off their own bat and it was so unexpected yet so, so very welcomed.
"Our residents are already talking about the next 'barbies' we're going to have; we're all just so grateful."
With some residents not likely or able to attend all activities, Ms Beldham said one mention of a social barbecue and it's mostly an all-in affair.
These events will often stir up lively discussions and tap into some recollections from the past, too.
"They'll say 'I remember I built a brick one out the back of my place once', or 'you've got to cook it this way, you know', it's a real conversation starter," she said.
"And it's great for our residents with sensory hurdles as well, because they'll get wonderful memories from when they were living back at home.
The memories all come flooding back again when we get it going.- St Francis Aged Care's lifestyle coordinator, Joanne Beldham.
President of the Rotary Club of Orange, Len Banks said the club's recent donation was a pleasure for its members to do.
Getting wind of the positive feedback from St Francis Aged Care staff, Mr Banks said it's moments like that where members feel "spurred" to continue work as such in the local community.
"It's just the sort of thing that we love to do and when Rotary sees a need like that in the community, we try to act on it straight away and we're always happy to help out," he said.
"Helping a local group that's obviously helping our community in return as well, we're just really pleased to do that and we know [the barbecue] will certainly get plenty of use there at St Francis.
"Hearing those comments back from staff there is gratifying for us, as well; it keeps us spurred on to want to keep doing it all."
With a next fishing trip in the works for some weeks away, Ms Beldham said residents are now aiming to "catch a fish big enough" so they can bring it back home for a nice grilled dinner on "the new barbecue".
Having looked forward to warmer weather to have more meals as such, it's also a time that many a palate has been anticipating.
"Barbecuing always tastes different to normal cooking, where you've got the onions and the steak going, you can't beat it," Ms Beldham said.
It's the best time for them and [the Rotary donation] really has had an impact, you can see the difference it's made already.- Joanne Beldham on the benefits the new barbecue has brought to residents.
"It's the best time for them and [the Rotary donation] really has had an impact, you can see the difference it's made already."
In a world that Ms Beldham said has so many different and sad things happening all too often as well, it's also been the perfectly-timed gift.
"And they've been around for a long time and they deserve a good day, so it's just nice to have some extra happiness in our little corner of the world that's going okay," she said.
"Isn't it strange and beautiful, all at once, how one thing can just make the biggest difference?"
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
