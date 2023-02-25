Central Western Daily
The Rotary Club of Orange surprises St Francis Aged Care residents with new barbecue

By Emily Gobourg
February 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Joanne Beldham, Sue Patterson, Rachael Constable and Len Banks are thrilled to fire up new barbecue sessions for St Francis Aged Care residents. Picture by Carla Freedman.

A spanking new barbecue has restored disappointment back to delight for residents at Orange's St Francis Aged Care after an impromptu act of kindness fired up the smiles again.

