Alan Moxey is no stranger to the stage.
The performer has starred for the Orange Theatre Company in productions such as Rent, Jesus Christ Superstar and even Legally Blonde, but now he is set to take on his biggest task yet as he looks to channel his inner Jack Black.
Mr Moxey was selected for the role of Dewey Finn in the OTC's upcoming School of Rock show, a role he could not be more excited for.
"I've done a few auditions at this point and I felt prepared so I was feeling good," he said.
"But with a role like Dewey Finn, which is an absolute privilege to get, you don't know who else is going to audition for that. You have to go at it 100 per cent because you've got no idea who you're going to go against, because people come out of the woodwork for these things. You have to take it very seriously."
All in all, Mr Moxey had to learn three songs, prepare a dance while also learn how to play the guitar...and that was just for the audition.
"You end up putting a lot of work into it," he added.
"It's also kind of sad because you see these other cast members who put in a lot of work and think that they would have done a fabulous job too. I feel very fortunate and very lucky."
Despite landing the lead role in the show, which only features 31 cast members in total - small for an OTC performance - Mr Moxey nearly didn't throw his hat in the ring at all.
"It was one of those things where, when I was deciding whether I wanted to do the show or not, I thought that if the kids weren't good then this would be an awful show," he said.
"I was blown away on the call-backs as some of the kids' performances we're just jaw-dropping.
"Emma Fairfax (who plays Tomika) sang her song during the read-through and had at least a few of the adult cast in tears, it was incredible."
With three months to go between now and opening night, Mr Moxey knows he has his work cut out for him to get ready.
And if that means holding Jack Black movie-marathons, then that's just what he's going to do.
"(Dewey Finn) barely leaves the stage. I've got a lot of work to do between now and May," he said.
"Jack Black is just a really fascinating character who obviously captured the hearts of our generation. It's a role with a lot of legacy, so I'm very excited.
"I think with any adaption, you can't try and replicate too much. Obviously I'm watching a lot of Jack Black at the moment and seeing what I can absorb into the way I do my performance. But, if I try and copy what they do, I'll do a lesser imitation, so I have to bring something about my own acting into the role, otherwise it won't be good."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
