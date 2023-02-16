CBD lighting revamp can only be a good thing

A vital ingredient to a successful regional economy is a bustling and vibrant CBD, and according to one businessman, this is an area where Bathurst is seriously lacking and Orange has the answer.
This week Peter Rogers, said the city's CBD looks 'dark and dingy' in the evenings and called on Bathurst Regional Council to urgently review its stance on CBD lighting, and follow the lead of nearby Orange City Council, which has a focus on lighting.
Mr Rogers, an avid supporter of revitalising the CBD, said the area needs a lift to make it bright, vibrant and inviting.
"Our CBD is dead. It looks shit and it is crap," he said.
"We have a problem there in that we don't have the correct lighting."
This, he believes is affecting businesses, which is something the local economy can ill afford.
One only has to look at the number of empty shops in the city's CBD and closure of long standing businesses to see how tough retailers have been doing it in recent years, with COVID-19, staffing shortages and inflationary pressures all mounting.
In year's gone by, businesses in Bathurst's CBD used to be illuminated by under-awning lighting, also known as white way lighting, which was owned by Essential Energy, with Bathurst Regional Council meeting the operational and maintenance costs.
In 2019, council resolved to revoke its Lighting - White Way Lighting Under Awnings in the CBD policy as Essential Energy advised it would no longer accept under-awning lighting on the street lighting inventory.
The following year, under-awning lights on multiple CBD blocks were disconnected from the Essential Energy unmetered streetlighting network.
Some building owners opted to reconnect the under-awning lighting through the private metered supply, while others chose to leave them disconnected.
Council has, however, rolled out LED street lights, which are meant to cast light under the awnings, effectively acting as a replacement for the white way lighting.
But Mr Rogers, along with others, believes this has made the most vital streets in Bathurst look less then desirable, leaving an area which should be alive and vibrant as anything but the moment night falls.
Councillor Warren Aubin agreed, saying CBD light needs to be looked at.
Mr Rogers has called on Bathurst Council to replicate Summer Street, which runs through Orange's CBD.
He said by comparison, Summer Street is bright and inviting at night.
Which was exactly the aim of Orange City Council back in 2020, when it invested funds into the lighting project, with mayor at the time, Cr Reg Kidd saying the lighting would give a lift to the night-time economy of Summer Street.
