Golden ridge animal farm to become a feature at this year's Blayney Show

Updated February 17 2023 - 9:24am, first published 8:30am
The Golden Ridge Animal farm will be at this year's Blayney Show on March 11. Picture supplied.

One of the biggest features at any rural show is an opportunity for farmers and animal lovers of the future to meet and care for small animals.

