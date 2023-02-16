One of the biggest features at any rural show is an opportunity for farmers and animal lovers of the future to meet and care for small animals.
At this year's Blayney Show the animal farm will be bigger than ever with Golden Ridge Animal Farm bringing 40-45 small animals to the show.
Golden Ridge has been taking animals out to events for over 40 years.
They specialise in events indoor and outdoor, in small compact areas, large open events and regional shows, just like the Blayney Show on March 11
For the past 11 years Golden Ridge have been operating a mobile farm with over 150 animals at the Royal Sydney Show.
This is a new attraction that brings lambs, baby goats, ducklings, rabbits, chickens, hens and rooster.
The kids will be able to have a hands on experience with hand raised, friendly farm animals and there will be the option to let the kids feed the animals.
Visitors will also have the chance to brush the animals with supplied animal brushes and will have the opportunity to ask questions to the fully trained farmers and have them answered.
