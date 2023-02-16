Although devastating for humans, major flooding events like those experienced in the Central West are vital for the web of life that depends on them.
Although the recent flooding along the Lachlan and Macquarie rivers caused massive loss and heartache for many human flood victims, the resulting replenishment of the wetlands along these river systems has resulted in an explosion of breeding events which is crucial if water dependent flora and fauna species are able to replenish their numbers after years of drought.
Nature needs floods. A flood allows water to spread over the landscape, depositing tonnes of nutrient which is consumed by organisms such as freshwater phyloplankton which is in turn consumed by zooplankton and crustaceans such as freshwater shrimp. Fish numbers explode because of this abundant food source, providing food for waterbirds. Evidence of the success of this cycle triggered by flooding is evident in the explosion of waterbird breeding numbers in the Booligal Wetlands near Hay on the Lachlan River and the Ramsar listed Macquarie Marshes near Quambone.
Both are filled to overflowing, resulting in waterbird breeding events that haven't been seen for some time. Large breeding colonies of pelicans, cormorants, ibis, spoonbills, white necked herons and egrets, as well as ducks and other waterbirds have been recorded in these wetlands and others across Australia where major flooding has occurred.
Inland Rivers Network president Bev Smiles acknowledges the significance of these events when she says "Wetlands are very important for the environment. They provide important breeding and feeding opportunities for native fish, waterbirds, frogs and a range of other wildlife. The current flooding will set important wetlands up for the next intensive drought in this time of climate change".
The last drought caused devastating loss of waterbird numbers. Surveys indicated that during this time waterbird numbers dwindled by 90 percent. This means that recent floods have been essential for the numbers to bounce back before being hit by the next drought, which is surely lurking around the corner.
A major issue which will influence consolidation of bird numbers will be the availability of minor and intermediate flooding events that are necessary to top up and freshen wetlands. We must make provision for continued access to this water for our wetlands in any future flood mitigation plans, or developments that rely on water extraction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.