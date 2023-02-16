Nature needs floods. A flood allows water to spread over the landscape, depositing tonnes of nutrient which is consumed by organisms such as freshwater phyloplankton which is in turn consumed by zooplankton and crustaceans such as freshwater shrimp. Fish numbers explode because of this abundant food source, providing food for waterbirds. Evidence of the success of this cycle triggered by flooding is evident in the explosion of waterbird breeding numbers in the Booligal Wetlands near Hay on the Lachlan River and the Ramsar listed Macquarie Marshes near Quambone.