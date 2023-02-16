A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire in West Bathurst.
Police and Fire and Rescue NSW were called to the scene at West Street at 4.30am on Thursday morning, February 16.
Police allege accelerant was thrown across a window before the house was set alight.
Police said after allegedly starting the fire the man then got into his car to leave the house.
It's alleged that as he drove off, he ran over a neighbour and hit two other people on the street.
NSW Ambulance were called to the scene.
A 50-year-old woman was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition while a second woman, aged 49 was also hospitalised in a stable condition.
According to initial reports, the injuries were minor.
Paramedics also treated people at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Fire and Rescue teams worked until 7am to extinguish the fire; however, the home was destroyed.
A crime scene was established and following inquiries, investigators arrested a 31-year-old man at a home in Kelso.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station where he was charged with damage property by fire/explosive (domestic violence), drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Friday, February 17.
