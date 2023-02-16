Central Western Daily
Court

Police arrest a man following house fire in West Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated February 16 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:40pm
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly setting a house on fire in West Bathurst.

Local News

