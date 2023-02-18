Boosting staff recruitment and retention is critical to ensuring people don't miss out on mental health services, an Orange-based practice says.
The CWD has run an extensive series of stories highlighting mental health issues in the region with lack of access a repeated concern.
Member for Orange Phil Donato has repeatedly campaigned for a Safe Haven to be brought to the colour city while Nationals candidate Tony Mileto, expected to be Mr Donato's closest challenger, named mental health as a pillar of his election pitch.
Making institutions strong, particularly in regards to recruitment and retention made all the difference, Orange-based provider Likemind said.
"There is an increasing demand for service, so it goes without saying that additional funding for services would assist with an increase in staffing to increase community access to treatment," they said.
"Further work however needs to occur to address staff recruitment and retention in these more remote areas.
"We are competing with larger cities and it is becoming increasingly challenging to attract a skilled workforce to the region."
Likemind said a shortage of services and geographical isolation made it difficult for people to access effective treatment in the Central West.
"Mental Health is concern in Orange and the Central West, as with any rural or remote areas," they continued.
"In these areas there is the added complexity of geographical and environmental challenges that are not serviced sufficiently.
"Challenges in the Orange area include minimal access to services, difficulty recruiting and retaining staff to work in these more remote areas, affordability of services for community members, and long waitlists."
Headspace Orange said regional areas suffered high rates of ill mental health and supporting existing services was crucial.
"Regional Australians experience some of the highest rates of mental health concerns - which is why being more open about our mental wellbeing and reaching out for support is so important," coordinator Ashleigh Littlewood said.
"Organisations like Headspace and certainly schools and community groups, have really helped young people normalise the discussion - there has absolutely been a change in how we talk about it."
It's a topic mental health provider Likemind said they would like to be front and centre before the election on March 25.
"Yes, absolutely [it needs to be part of campaigns]," a spokesperson said.
"If this is prioritised, there will be more momentum growing in the community which could see greater changes made."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
