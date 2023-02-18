Central Western Daily
Home/News/NSW Election
Nsw Election

Staff shortages in Orange an 'increasing challenge' as calls grow for NSW election to include funding commitments for mental health treatment

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
February 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boosting staff recruitment and retention is critical to ensuring people don't miss out on mental health services, an Orange-based practice says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.