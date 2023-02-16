Woman told to 'stay away from drugs' after she gave cops weed from her bra while in custody

A 54-YEAR-OLD woman who, while in custody, took marijuana out of her bra in front of police has been fined $300.
Carol Jane Dukes of Whiteman Place, Windradyne, represented herself in Bathurst Local Court on February 8 when she entered a plea of guilty to - and was convicted of - possessing a prohibited drug.
Court documents said Dukes spent the day at an unknown licensed premises on December 20 last year before she went to a friend's residence and continued drinking alcohol.
Sometime later, Dukes went home and met the victim in the driveway, where they began to argue about her returning drunk.
The court heard Dukes threw a can of Jack Daniels at the victim's car before she went inside and tripped, which saw the argument continue.
Dukes went back outside the house with a one kilogram dumbbell before the victim took it and threw it in the nearby garden.
Police said they went to the location soon after and spoke with the pair, who gave conflicting versions, and noticed Dukes was drunk, unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and smelt strongly of bourbon.
Dukes was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where, while in police custody, she was as if she had anything to declare.
The court heard she pulled a small foil package with green vegetable matter, which smelled strongly of cannabis, from her bra and said it was meant to be for her partner.
"I apologize. I was going to put it [cannabis] in a card for Christmas," Dukes said during sentencing in open court.
"You need to stay away from the drugs, Ms Dukes," Magistrate G Haitt replied.
