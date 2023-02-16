Fun Fair returns to Orange and brings the 'world's biggest Dagwood Dog' with it

The Fun Fair is making a return to Orange with two fun-filled weekends ahead.
The family owned and operated event will run at the Orange Showground on February 18 and 19, as well as 25 and 26, with putt putt golf, fireworks, face painting, henna tattoos and food trucks on offer.
Jade Evans, one of the Fun Fair owners said they were glad to be back in town.
"We love Orange - our Orange events have previously been a great success and we can't wait to get back to what we know will be a great crowd," she said.
"We'll have all our Fun Fair favourite rides with Putt Putt Golf and henna tattoos new to Orange this year - as well as the awesome 2ft 'world's biggest' Dagwood Dog and so much more," said
This time around, the fair is even boasting what they're calling the "world's biggest" Dagwood Dog - a 2ft long monster.
The family of Josh Evans, who is one half of the husband and wife duo working with others to bring the Fun Fair to Orange, actually bought the Dagwood Dog to Australia.
"My grandparents first saw the Dagwood Dog - or Pluto Pup as some people call it - at a fair in America and introduced it to Australia on their return," Mr Evans said.
"They were also responsible for bringing the first ever food trucks to Australia back in the 1930's - long before food trucks became trendy.
"We're still using their original recipe today at our events - you won't find frozen mass produced Dagwood Dogs at our family run stall."
There will also be fireworks displays on both Saturday evenings.
The event operators recommend the use of contactless payment options where possible - cash is accepted but eftpos and online facilities are preferred. Armbands purchased for $35 online will gain a person access to unlimited rides for that particular session.
