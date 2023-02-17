Any help is a huge help, which is especially true for small town clubs in regional areas.
That's why every vote counted when Manildra Swimming Club went in the draw to secure some extra cash for new swim gear.
Those efforts then paid off, literally.
"We are a dedicated team," the club's treasurer, Renae Allcorn said.
"All of our coaches are volunteers [as well], and do their training and accreditation off their own bat."
With Manildra Swimming Club offering an initiative swimming program, Ms Allcorn said the club supports the development of children's skills, both in and out of the pool.
Outside of swim technique and education, this can cover anything from learning to work as a team, self-discipline across the board and a focus on boosting a strong sense of confidence.
"Our club is for many ages and abilities and these skills enable our members to overcome any obstacles in life," she said.
It also lets them live with passion and purpose, and [enables them] to reach the peak of their potential.- Manildra Swimming Club treasurer, Renae Allcorn.
Which is why the club's recent win through Greater Bank's #GreaterCentralWest initiative means that much more.
The $2000 funding success through that program means that Manildra Swimming Club will soon benefit from a bunch of well-needed gear upgrades.
"We can replace our tired and worn flags, as well as update training equipment like kickboards, paddles, fins and goggles," Ms Allcorn said.
"There are many expenses connected with running the club and we rely on our own fundraising events to cover these costs, so this contribution from Greater Bank is very welcome."
The bank's Central West regional sales manager, Will Boyd said swimming is an "important life skill".
Also coining water safety a "critical issue" across the county with learn-to-swim programs a great support, he said the small town club's outlook covered many other bases.
I love the approach of the Manildra Swimming Club.- Greater Bank's Central West regional sales manager, Will Boyd.
"[Members use] their programs to not only teach kids to swim, but also how to apply those skills and abilities to other areas of their lives."
The bank runs its monthly funding program to target local, non-profit community groups across the Central West in need of extra support.
With first place packages of $2000 and $500 a piece for its runner-ups, January's round also landed success for Dubbo's Tradies In Sight Incorporated Bathurst's Mitchell Conservatorium Inc for its chamber orchestra.
Its next February round has Orange CYMS Junior Rugby League Football Club vying for part of the $3000 giveaway, along with Central West Riders Social Motorbike Club and South Dubbo Wanderers also in the running.
Public voting online remains open for the next round until 5pm on Wednesday, March 1.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
