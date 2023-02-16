Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Rams have selected their 22-player Lisa Fiaola Cup squad

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabel Harrison and Georgie Barrett were both selected in the Western squad. Picture by Jude Keogh

The next generation of Western Rams talents will be hard at work over the next few weeks ahead of the Lisa Fiaola Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.