Investigations are underway following an early morning house fire in Bathurst which has destroyed the residence.
Bathurst Fire and Rescue crews were called to the house fire in West Street at 4.30am on Thursday morning, February 16.
Two trucks from Bathurst Fire Station attended the scene, as well as a hazardous material truck.
Initial reports were that the house was fully engulfed in flames, and on arrival fire crews found this to be true.
Crews worked until 7am to get the fire under control, and had to return to the property at 8.30am, when a small reignition occurred.
Bathurst Fire and Rescue station officer Doug Fisk said there were two houses on the block, with the house at the back being the one that caught fire.
While the house at the front of the property sustained smoke damage.
A crime scene has been established and a fire investigation dog is being sent out from Sydney to help determine the cause of the fire.
