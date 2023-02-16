More details about the future of the Bloomfield Shopping Centre have been revealed as work continues to take shape.
Leasing agents for the site, Nigel Staniforth and David Hall from Benchmark Commercial, said the hope was to have shops in the centre operating by the end of 2023.
"They're looking to get tenants occupying these tenancies, realistically by the time they've done fit-outs, about spring time late this year," Mr Staniforth said.
Although the pair couldn't disclose exactly which stores had either signed leases or were in discussions to occupy space, they were able to provide a broad overview of what type of businesses they were hoping to attract.
"It's early days and we're in discussions with a group who are looking to open a convenience store in here, but it is early days and we can't go into who that is," Mr Hall said.
"We've got quite a strong inquiry on that."
A motion to allow a supermarket to occupy space in the shopping centre was rejected in 2021, which means retailers like Woolworths or Coles would not be allowed to operate there.
But despite that, Mr Staniforth believes there will be plenty on offer to service the surrounding area.
"A potential convenience store would be quite handy for all these employees (at the hospital and at Bloomfield)," he said.
"In that front corner, there's three tenancies there, so we're targeting your typical retail; it could be a florist, a hairdresser or café. It could also fit in well with what's across the road, so some organic shops, juice shops and that kind of thing.
"We're also in discussions with potential gym operators. There's a good space for it in there. We're in numerous discussions and we can't discuss them all, but they're Allied Health medical use which can't fit in that other building."
The pair added that although designs have been drawn up which could indicate how many stores were to open, the reality was that it would be down to those wishing to occupy the space to determine how big they want their stores to be.
"Internally it's totally flexible, so it all depends on what the type of inquiry is and what sizes they want," Mr Hall said.
"There's no set number of shops."
Documents seen by the Central Western Daily estimate that there would be roughly 3100 visitors and 1100 employees across the Bloomfield Medical Centre (including the Remington Hotel and Rise Early Childcare Centre), Orange Health Service and the Gosling Creek Aged Care facility for a single day and thus be potential customers for the shopping centre.
"The Bloomfield Shopping Centre is strategically positioned to service not only the workforce and visitors to the various health and aged care facilities in the Bloomfield precinct, but also the Cadia Gold Mine workforce and the residents of South Orange and, in particular, Shiralee Residential Estate," the document read.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
