A "fun" new children's playground has opened in Orange.
The site at Glenroi Oval features swings, a tightrope, carousel, rodeo board, spring rocker, and a climbing net. It is built for ages three to 12.
We are aiming at developing a sense of local ownership and responsibility of the area- Councillor Tammy Greenhalgh
Construction costs totalled $168,000. $118,000 was allocated by Orange City Council, with the remainder covered through a federal grants program.
"We are aiming at developing a sense of local ownership and responsibility of the area," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said in a prepared statement.
"This new playground gives kids the opportunity to gather somewhere and have some fun while keeping active."
The project was earmarked in the 2019 Glenroi Oval Master Plan, which aimed to "maximise safe use ... while reducing vandalism and anti-social behaviour."
Orange is home to more than 100 parks. About 25 include playground equipment for children.
In August the CWD reported Margaret Stevenson Park had fallen into dangerous disrepair, with residents blaming "suburb-discrimination."
