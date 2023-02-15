L-plater one of three charged following police pursuit through city

A man and two teenage boys have been charged after a pursuit through Orange in an allegedly stolen car.
Just before 5am on Wednesday, February 15, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District were notified that a grey Nissan Navara had been stolen from Dubbo.
About 7.30am that day, officers attached to Macquarie Traffic and Highway Patrol attempted to stop the suspected stolen vehicle at Leeds Parade, Orange.
Police engaged in a pursuit after the vehicle failed to stop; however, was soon terminated due to the "dangerous manner of driving."
Shortly afterwards, the Navara was located abandoned on Kurim Avenue, Orange.
Police commenced a search of the area and arrested three males nearby.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 16-year-old boy for intoxication before taking him to Orange Health Service for observations, while a 20-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were taken to Orange Police Station.
A statement from NSW Police on Thursday morning said the 20-year-old was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed, class A m/v exceed speed 45 km/h. He is due to appear in Orange Local Court on March 30.
The 14-year-old was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, being carried in conveyance and goods in custody suspected of being stolen to appear in a Children's Court on Thursday (February 16).
The 16-year-old has since been released from hospital and has been charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen. He was also due to appear in a Children's court on Thursday.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
