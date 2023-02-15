Orange Water Polo's young guns grabbed the attention in the latest round.
Angus Martin was dangerous in attack, bagging five goals for KWS Nessies in their Intermediates win over clubmates Bluebottles.
Martin came out hard with three goals in the opening quarter which helped to set up the 11-2 victory.
Nessies found the going tough in their second match of the day, succumbing to KWS Mantas 6-0.
Oliver Tabernor led the charge for the winners with three goals.
In the other Intermediates match Orange Water Dragons were able to edge out KWS Killer Whales 5-4.
The Junior games delivered vastly different results.
In the first match Orange Water Dragons were clear 10-2 winners over Orange Lear Jets.
In the other game, KWS Kraken stormed home to score a 7-all draw with KWS Hydra.
All opens matches were abandoned due to storms.
Teams are hoping to be back in the pool this Thursday with juniors and intermediates games starting at 4pm, and the opens hitting the water from 5.30pm.
