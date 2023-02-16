If you happened to be at Wade Park on February 10 or 12, you may have heard the dulcet tones of Charlie Banham sounding across the ground.
Banham, school captain of Anson Street School, was there as the ground announcer for the WNCL matches between NSW Breakers and ACT Meteors.
It was an experience the Year 12 student will never forget, as ACT and NSW batters walked on or off the ground to the sound of Banham saying their name.
Having known that he'd be announcing since the end of last year, Banham described mix emotions upon finding out he'd been chosen for the role.
"I was quite surprised but felt happy and cheerful," he said.
Banham then handled his duties with aplomb, with his hardest task being the pronunciation of NSW Breakers debutant Isabella Malgioglio's last name. By the second day, he was a master of pronouncing it correctly.
"I felt confident ... everyone thought I did an awesome job," he said.
"I just enjoyed it ... it was an epic two games."
Banham's love of cricket started in 2016.
Now he won't go anywhere without his Sydney Thunder sweat band and by day one he had his Cricket Australia hat signed by almost all players, including Phoebe Litchfield - and he was noticeably quite chuffed to have the autograph of the home grown talent.
Banham wasn't the only Anson Street student to enjoy the cricket with his fellow school-mates provided with reserved seating on the Friday and participating in on field activities during the lunch break.
Litchfield also joined in with the students during the break.
After Sunday's game, Breakers stars Emma Hughes and Maitlan Brown also met with Banham.
And after smashing it over the two days of cricket, would Banham be a ground announcer again?
"I would like to one day," he said.
Over the course of both matches, Banham was able to announce two wins to the Breakers.
Friday's result was a 7-run win to NSW while Sunday's game wasn't as close with the women in blue winning by 34 runs.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
