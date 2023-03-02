A former Orange resident has escaped punishment for drug possession but was convicted for driving with methamphetamine in his system.
Zeb Swain, 33, formerly of Bill Marshall Drive plead guilty in Orange Local Court to one count of driving with an illicit substance in his blood and one count of possessing a prescribed restricted substance.
Police facts showed Swain was pulled over by officers at 12.30am on May 7, 2022, while driving on the Newell Highway near Rawson Street in Parkes.
He underwent a random breath test (RBT) which returned a negative result but failed an oral fluid test which showed a positive result for meth.
Police then searched his car and found two small bags containing four red and white capsules in each. Swain told officers they were lyrica tablets (used to control seizures and to treat nerve pain and fibromyalgia) but denied they were his, saying he picked the car up the previous day from a friend.
The drugs were later confirmed to be pregabalin (sold under the lyrica name) which requires a prescription.
In court lawyer Mason Manwaring said his client had got his life back on track since he was busted and was working full-time.
"He was lost doing things he shouldn't be doing, thanks to substances he shouldn't have been taking," he said.
Magistrate David Day said Swain knew the drugs were in his car but that the drug driving charge was the more serious of the two offences.
"He had it in is car, he knew it was there," Mr Day said.
"He's not an angel but this isn't super serious."
Swain was fined $220 and disqualified for driving for six months while also convicted for the possession charge with no further action.
"In the next six months don't drive because you will be detected," Mr Day said.
