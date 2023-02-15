With all the publicity these days about the upcoming state election, and the rights and obligations of both candidates and voters, there is another word that keeps on popping up, and that would have to be free will.
Like so many other options, this needs to be governed by moral responsibility if it is going to be effective in our lives, and that would need to be operative in a vast arena of life's ups and downs.
Once we take a decision to make a move into a group of any kind, a political party, a volunteer association, a religious commitment, or to enter into marriage, it is encumbent on each of us to be fully informed about what we are doing, and well informed about the responsibility we are choosing.
If this cannot be so, then we would either become silent endurers or misfits.
Even if we take the dog for a walk, there are a few rules that apply at both ends of the leash.
Free will leads us into a variety of voluntary places.
In today's society there seems to be a lot of vacant places for voluntary service.
Notably would be the Hospital Auxiliaries both of which could do with some additional helpers.
The Orange Hospital Auxiliary which operates the Kiosk, and has a well regarded and public face is down on numbers, and our Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary which doesn't have that public face is short of people too.
Our focus is assisting in the recovery, recreation, leisure and opportunities that will enrich the lives of the patients. At Christmas, every patient was given a personal present valued at $50. Overall this meant over $7000 in outlay - but certainly worth it in people's lives.
A smile doesn't cost anything, and those two little words "please" and "thank you" speak volumes and cost nothing.
Last week here in Orange, the Sisters of Mercy celebrated the Jubilees of the religious profession of eight Sisters from around the area in the company of visiting Sisters and families.
One of our vows is "For the service of the poor, the sick and the marginalized" and that phrase would describe five hundred and 20 years of voluntary ministry by these eight ladies.
So let each of us in whatever position we may hold in life keep our arms and our hearts open to the needs and the people around us in the days to come, and each do our little bit.
It doesn't cost very much to do what we can with what we've got at any given time.
Please God the coming election candidates and all the voters will find it in their hearts to act freely, wisely and well for the wellbeing of our country.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.