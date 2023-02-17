Helping people in the final moments has been a passion for Jann Porges for decades and although her hard work was recently recognised the fight isn't over yet.
Mrs Porges is one of three people, along with Sister Mary Trainor and Peter Brown to be made a life member of Orange Push for Palliative, which announced its preferred site for a hospice earlier this month.
Although she worked as a doctor in her own right, Mrs Porges said she was registered as Dr Jann Hunt as she didn't register her medical name under her married name, so she asked to be called Mrs saying there is another doctor in the family, her husband, surgeon Dr Stuart Porges OAM.
"One Dr Porges was enough," she said.
"I'm Mrs Porges now, I have no reason to be a doctor."
Mrs Porges said she became involved in the push for palliative care when she was working as the medical superintendent at the former Orange Base Hospital, a position she held from 1979 to 1993.
"It was apparent that we needed better accommodation for terminal patients," Mrs Porges said.
"There was a need, we kept on getting patients who were terminal but didn't need an acute care bed, so they didn't need all the intensive nursing care, but they needed a quiet place to be, and they needed good pain management and that sort of thing."
She said in the mid-1980s Push for Palliative started a palliative care service with Helen Brown appointed as a palliative care nurse.
"She pulled up all sorts of volunteers who used to visit people at home, visit people in hospital and keep and eye on things," Mrs Porges said.
It was just fantastic, it was just perfect, even though you had to walk down the side of a busy ward to get to it but it did have an outdoor access, it did have an outdoor garden.- Jann Porges on the palliative care unit at Orange Base Hospital
"It was a great service."
When it came to building a palliative care facility at the old hospital, Mrs Porges said it "all happened very quickly".
"We raised a lot of money and put on a little annex with two rooms," she said.
"In 1989 really just over Christmas, we raised quite a lot of money and we put on two rooms at the end of the Howse Ward, both with ensuite, nice spacious rooms and a big sitting, cooking room adjacent.
"The first two patients were doctors then in that area.
"It was just fantastic, it was just perfect, even though you had to walk down the side of a busy ward to get to it but it did have an outdoor access, it did have an outdoor garden.
"The rooms were big, much bigger than they are at the hospital now."
Mrs Porges said Push for Palliative had to start again when the hospital moved to its current site on the Bloomfield Campus.
"We had to fight to get palliative care rooms again, so they gave us two very small rooms," she said.
"They are just a part of a ward and they are very small, you can't fit much in them.
"The old rooms had couches, a couch where someone could stay overnight.
"I think it's not as good as it used to be," she said about her continued push to change and improve the palliative care situation in Orange.
We had to fight to get palliative care rooms again, so they gave us two very small rooms.- Jann Porges
She said in addition to the two, "small, single rooms" at Orange Hospital, there is an adjacent sitting room that "hospital staff also seem to use" and across the corridor is access to a kitchen.
"I would very much like to see it improved," Mrs Porges said.
She spoke of a situation where a family could not fit into the patient's room, so he signed himself out and died at home.
Mrs Porges said if a patient is sitting up out of bed then any visitors need to stand up.
"You can't fit visitors, people can't stay there, they say people can stay because there's an adjacent sitting room but if people are staying with a dying person they want to be in the same room. They don't want to be out and down the corridor in a separate room.
"I think the only alternate now is a separate building for us, which would be a hospice."
The Uniting Church did grant Push for Palliative access to a building for a temporary hospice in 2020 after years of campaigning by the group.
"That was great, and we actually did quite a lot of work in the garden and made it nicer for people to be able to sit outside and things," she said.
The Uniting Parkwood facility was used for a trial in 2020 before the palliative care ward opened at Orange hospital in 2021.
Mrs Porges said she decided to become a doctor after getting excellent marks in her school leaving certificate.
"My father had always wanted to be a doctor, he did push me, but I thought I wanted to do agriculture," she said.
However, a change of heart led her to choose medicine.
"The science was appealing," she said.
"I started to do obstetrics and I got a diploma of obstetrics."
However, she chose not to follow a specialist field so she could be available to raise the couple's three children: Geoffrey, who now lives in the USA; Stephen, who sadly died about 12 months ago; and Kate who did medicine.
Mrs Porges retired from medicine in 1993 when the new hospital was being designed and built.
"I couldn't pretend to be a help with that and then not return and see it through, so I retired then," Mrs Porges said.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
