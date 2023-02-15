Man says he didn't know he was disqualified after being caught by cops behind the wheel

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who claimed he didn't know he was disqualified, despite being in court to receive the sentence, has lost his licence for even longer.
Harpreet Singh of Gallop Grove, Lalor Park, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on February 1 after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.
According to court documents, police attached to Bathurst Highway Patrol saw a black MG station wagon heading east on Vittoria Street about 4.20pm on January 7 this year.
Police stopped the vehicle driven by Singh, who had an adult female passenger and two small children in the rear, and asked for his licence.
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database revealed he was disqualified from getting behind the wheel until April 2023, after he was convicted in Blacktown Local Court on October 25 for a similar offence.
The court heard Singh denied knowing of his disqualification period, but agreed he was in court to receive the sentence and thought he had only been fined for the matter.
"If I knew this, I wouldn't drive," Singh told police.
During sentencing, Singh, who represented himself, repeated to the court that he wasn't aware of the disqualification, which Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found difficult to accept.
"If you were at court [on the day], you would have been told about the disqualification. I'm not accepting your explanation," Magistrate Ellis said.
"If I knew, I wouldn't have been driving," Singh replied.
Magistrate Ellis fined Singh $1,300 and took his licence for nine months.
"Don't say you didn't know [about this disqualification]. If you do it again, I'm not going to accept that you didn't," Magistrate Ellis said.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
