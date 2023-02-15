Central Western Daily

Harpreet Singh, 37, convicted in Bathurst Local Court for driving while disqualified

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Man says he didn't know he was disqualified after being caught by cops behind the wheel

A 37-YEAR-OLD man who claimed he didn't know he was disqualified, despite being in court to receive the sentence, has lost his licence for even longer.

