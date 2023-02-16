A repeat offender has been sentenced after being caught driving while disqualified outside Orange.
Gail Lynch, 40, of Jubilee Avenue, fronted Orange Local Court on February 9, pleading guilty to a single count of drive during a disqualification period.
Police facts before the court showed that on December 1, 2022, Lynch was driving along the Mitchell Highway near Lucknow when police spotted her and conducted a check on her licence.
Officers pulled her over on Millthorpe Road at Shadforth and asked her if she had a licence to which she responded "it's disqualified."
At the time, Lynch was serving a community corrections order for another driving offence.
In court, magistrate David Day said her offending had crossed the threshold for imprisonment and handed down an intensive corrections order of seven months and a 12-month disqualification.
"Don't drive," he told the guilty party.
Lynch, who represented herself, told Mr Day that she had no intention of getting behind the wheel again.
"That's what you told me last time," Mr Day said.
"It's entirely up to you Ms Lynch but you have a key to a jail cell in one of your pockets."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
