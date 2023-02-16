Central Western Daily
Court

'You have a key to a jail cell': Gail Lynch, 40, sentenced in Orange Local Court for driving while disqualified

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated February 17 2023 - 7:50am, first published 7:30am
Gail Lynch was spotted by police near Lucknow. File picture

A repeat offender has been sentenced after being caught driving while disqualified outside Orange.

