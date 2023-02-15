When Royce Simmons returns to the Central West for his second Big Walk, there'll be a presence from the Penrith Panthers premiership winning 2022 side.
This comes after the Eugowra Golden Eagles received its latest donation ahead of the Woodbridge Cup season, this time from Group 10 Rugby League in the form of a framed, signed jersey by the 2022 competition winning squad.
This jersey will be part of an auction when Simmons arrives in Eugowra on his walk from Dubbo to Bathurst from April 18 to 29.
After seeing the devastation that Eugowra suffered from flooding in November, Group 10 committee member Dennis Comerford wanted to use his contacts to find a way to assist the Golden Eagles.
"Group 10 once they saw the news of what happened at Eugowra and what the Eugowra football club went through and suffered we thought what can we do to help out?," he said.
"I just happen to know Brian Fletcher, the CEO of Penrith Panthers, and I got on to him and asked if they could provide a signed jersey we could donate and Eugowra could use to raise funds. He said I've got one framed here, if you can pick it up it's yours.
"John Fearney, the general manager of Bathurst Panthers organised to get it ... and now we've been able to hand it over so Eugowra can hopefully make some money out of it and help them get back on their feet again."
Currently, Eugowra's home ground Ian Walsh Football Field is a shadow of its former self.
Flooding ripped away the goal posts, fencing and either ruined the wiring or destroyed the lights.
Currently, the club's shipping container that was full of training and playing gear in two kilometres down the Mandangery Creek. Whatever remains in that container is likely to be unusable.
Eugowra's Mackenzie Devlin was grateful for the donation by Group 10 and all other shows of generosity.
"We're very thankful to be able to get back on our feet, our container is still down the creek, we've got nothing left," she said.
While the Golden Eagles have received assistance in terms of equipment, the club still requires League Tag belts for training. If you can provide any help, contact Eugowra Golden Eagles on Facebook.
