Patrick Luland told his solicitor he used cannabis due to arthritis pain

By Court Reporter
Updated February 16 2023 - 8:14am, first published 7:30am
A man who has been using cannabis since he was 20 didn't consider it a problem but had difficulty stopping because it helped with his arthritis. File picture

A man who was found in possession of methamphetamine and cannabis said he didn't think he had a problem with the second drug despite smoking 30 cones a day for 40 years.

