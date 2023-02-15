A man who was found in possession of methamphetamine and cannabis said he didn't think he had a problem with the second drug despite smoking 30 cones a day for 40 years.
Patrick Shane Luland, 58, of Margaret Street, was found in possession of the drugs after the car he was travelling in was stopped for a random breath test.
Magistrate David Day said Luland completed the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment Program when the case came before him in Orange Local Court.
Reading from the MERIT report he said Luland had been "smoking about 30 cones a day since he was 20 year old."
"Taking into account he was born in 1964, he doesn't consider cannabis a drug of concern," Mr Day said.
"I guess when you used methamphetamine ..."
He's been successful with the meth but he's struggled with the cannabis because of the arthritis.- Solicitor Ian McGuiness
Luland's solicitor Ian McGuiness said the MERIT program helped him cut back on methamphetamine.
"He's been successful with the meth but he's struggled with the cannabis because of the arthritis," Mr McGuiness said.
"It's going to kill me," Luland said about his drug use.
"Particularly the meth will," Mr Day replied.
According to court documents, police were conducting high visibility patrols in the Orange area about 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 27 last year.
During the patrols they pulled over a vehicle Luland was travelling in on Adina Crescent, for a RBT.
The driver returned a negative result. However, further checks were made of the driver and Luland, who was in the passenger seat.
As a result of the checks, information was obtained in relation to Luland's involvement in illicit drug use so he was searched.
During the search, Luland handed over a tissue containing cannabis and he said it cost him $20.
The vehicle was then searched and police found a clear resealable bag containing methamphetamine.
The meth was found in the driver's-side sun visor. Luland was asked multiple questions in relation to this and he stated that it was meth, he smokes it and that he bought it at a licensed establishment in Orange.
The methamphetamine was weighed at 1.9 grams and the cannabis a 0.8 grams.
During sentencing Mr Day took note that Luland was living below the poverty line on a disability pension.
"Centrelink has been below the poverty line for the last 10 years," Mr Day said.
"Drug prices haven't gone up but quality has gone up, it's contrary marketing."
He also took into account previous convictions for similar offences.
"His record simply doesn't help him," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted Luland on both counts and gave him two concurrent 12-month community correction orders that will require rehabilitation and treatment.
