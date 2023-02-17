Central Western Daily
2023 NSW Election: Meet and quiz your candidates for Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated February 17 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
Incumbent independent Phil Donato, The National Pary's Tony Mileto, Labor's Heather Dunn, and Greens' David Mallard will attend the March 8 event. SFF candidate Aaron Kelly declined an invitation.

Orange's first chance to meet - and question - its candidates in person for the upcoming state election has been announced.

