UPDATE February 27, 2023: The election candidate Q&A for Orange announced last week has been cancelled due to "unavailability of candidates."
A representative for organising groups Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO), Orange Social Justice Group (OSJG), and Orange Rail Action Group (ORAG) are co-hosting made the announcement Monday morning. No further information was immediately available.
Several public forums with candidates remain scheduled. The Orange Evangelical Church is hosting an event with independent Phil Donato and Nationals' Tony Mileto on February 28.
The original story continues below.
February 17, 2023: Orange's first chance to meet - and question - its candidates in person for the upcoming state election has been announced.
Incumbent independent Phil Donato, Nationals' Tony Mileto, Labor's Heather Dunn, and Greens' David Mallard have confirmed attendance.
All further candidates registering before the March cut-off will be invited. SFF representative Aaron Kelly declined to take part.
The CWA Building in Robertson Park will host the forum from 7.30pm, March 8. Booking are not required. Capacity is capped at about 60.
A format is yet to be finalised, but each candidate will have about two minutes to introduce themselves before questions open to the public.
Questions must be put to all candidates, who will each have 60 seconds to answer. Questions can be lodged via email but in-person attendees will be prioritised.
Environmentally Concerned Citizens of Orange (ECCO), Orange Social Justice Group, and Orange Rail Action Group are co-hosting the event. These groups will also raise issues.
"The candidates will get an opportunity to say who they are, and what they stand for - we're trying to focus on Orange," ECCO president Neil Jones said.
The Central Western Daily will cover the event. Further public forums are planned and will be announced in coming weeks.
NSW's 2023 election will take place on March 25. Everything you need to know can be found here.
