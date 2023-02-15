For the past 50 years, Gary Williams has been one of the more familiar faces around town.
Be it riding his bicycle as a teenager to deliver telegrams, or roaming the streets of Orange on his motorbike with mailbag in tow, Mr Williams has always taken on his role of town postie with the utmost pride.
"I was only 14," Mr Williams said of when he first started delivering telegrams for Australia Post.
"I liked school, but I was a bit over it and just looking for a change, although I wouldn't advise that to kids now."
Having quickly impressed, he found himself promoted to a full-time role after just six weeks and soon after his 16th birthday, was appointed as an official postman.
Although the job called for early morning starts, Mr Williams wasn't just okay with waking up at the crack of dawn, he preferred it.
"Because I was into boxing and running, the time for work suited me."
But Mr Williams was no run-of-the-mill fighter.
In 1978 he went to the Commonwealth Games and after he wasn't selected for the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, decided to turn professional after 216 fights as an amateur.
"My wife and I have now been married for 44 years and I said to her that as soon as we owned a house, I was getting out of (boxing)," Mr Williams added.
"At 26, we owned a house and I retired from the sport, although I'm still training."
Throughout all of this, he still had his job as a postie, a role he has kept to this very day.
"It's healthy knowing people," he said of the reason why he still loved the job after half-a-century.
"We're all getting older, so sometimes I'll take the mail up to the door and make sure they know where it is and look after them."
All-in-all, Mr Williams services around 1400 homes each and every day and has had the same route around west Orange for the past 42 years.
Asked how he felt about notching up 50 years with the same business, Mr Williams noted that the time had "gone quick."
"I'm one of the fortunate ones. I appreciate them putting a 14-year-old on and I've done the right thing by sticking with them. I've never looked for anything different," he added.
"I'm 65 soon and thinking about transitioning to retirement where you work three days a week, but at the moment I'm fine with where I am."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
