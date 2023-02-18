New graduates kicking off their careers in Central West hospitals has marked a noteworthy rise in 2023 from last year's intake of 101 nurses fresh from formal studies.
Orange Health Service has scored about 35 per cent of that new influx.
There'll be a total of 168 newbies starting in staggered group fashion across Western NSW Local Health District facilities.
Of those graduate nurses, 59 new faces will commence in the Colour City.
The breakdown of that will bring 30 new GNs directly to Orange Health Service, while 29 will be working specifically in mental health units at Bloomfield.
Also based in Orange, WNSWLHD director of quality, clinical safety and nursing, Adrian Fahy said the higher number of new nurses to the region is a well-needed growth to health's workforce.
The decision to expand the amount of available positions was made not only to grow the district's employees, but to also add more professional opportunities for nurses in both rural and regional settings.
"Over the next 12 months our new nurses will gain valuable experience across a range of different areas of nursing, and in many specialty areas that we have not been able to offer before," Mr Fahy said.
We are incredibly excited to welcome such a big group of graduate nurses, many of whom have already started work in the district this week through their orientation process.- WNSWLHD director of quality, clinical safety and nursing, Orange's Adrian Fahy.
The first 22 GNs hit the ground running at Orange Health Service for induction on February 6.
Other groups of new nurses were also starting their professional journey nearby, with one Coonamble-borne GN headed to Mudgee Hospital.
Having laid roots in the region already, it was during this time where Shai Ramien felt inspired to pursue a future in nursing.
"I was previously an Aboriginal Health Practitioner with this LHD [and] it started as a gap year that turned into two years," Ms Ramen said.
"I think I just found my passion [and] I really like working in rural and regional areas, with vulnerable communities.
"I'm definitely more drawn, through just the experience I've had as a student, to smaller communities."
Another GN, and one of 53 to begin working in a rural facility, is Isabella Meere from the Canberra capital.
After she's completed her orientation in Dubbo, Ms Meere will head to Walgett Multipurpose Facility - a place she's already bonded with - where she'll spend the full year working.
"I did two professional experience placements in my third year [of university studies] at Walgett and I absolutely loved it," she said.
"I learned so much and wanted to spend 12 months there to further build my skills.
"They have an emergency department, a renal dialysis unit, residential aged-care and community health service all operating from the [same place], which is a really good opportunity for career growth."
Bathurst Health Service and Dubbo Hospital will get a combined 52 new GNs across their wards, while six new Enrolled Nurses have just started a "transition to practice program" in the district last week.
There'll also be another four GNs to undertake roles in the Central West for their first time, which is part of a rural-metro exchange with Sydney LHD.
A spokesperson for the WNSWLHD said statistics between the middle of 2012 to mid-2022 showed a significant workforce increase during that 10-year period.
The data reports a 14.6 per cent rise on the books, meaning an extra 701 full-time equivalent workers were added to the region.
Figures included 136 new doctors, an additional 216 nurses and midwives, and another 143 allied health staff.
The latest (and noteworthy) boost in expanding the district's workforce for 2023 also makes history for Australia, which follows a recent announcement by the NSW government.
The 2022 to 2023 budget included a $4.5 billion investment over a four-year period, making room for 10,148 full-time equivalent employees across NSW health services and hospitals.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
