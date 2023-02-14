Two people trapped following mid-morning crash near Bells Line Road

Two people have been trapped following a crash that occurred on Wednesday morning.
It has been reported the collision took place about 8am on February 15, and has seen Dargan Chifley Road between Clarence Colliery and Valley View Roads shut in both directions.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW, and the Local Council are at the scene, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Diversions are in place with westbound traffic directed along the Darling Causeway and eastbound traffic guided along the Great Western Highway.
Motorists are urged to exercise caution and use alternative routes.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.