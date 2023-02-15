There's been a leadership shake-up at Glenroi Heights Public School with principal Tegan Davis excited by what is to come.
Up until this year, like many schools around the state, Glenroi had operated on the traditional basis of having its student leadership team made up of both boys and girls.
But after much consultation, Ms Davis decided to do away with tradition for 2023, instead making roles such as school leader or captain open to whomever best fits the role, without the need to fill a quota of one particular gender.
"We were really looking at our baseline for what we wanted as a leader and really trying to develop our students' leadership capacity and make sure they were equipped for success," Ms Davis said.
"We also wanted them to meet a strong criteria, so the kids who are excelling got that chance to really shine."
But low and behold, after going through the process of peer voting and teacher deliberation, it was six girls - Connie Lewis, Aurora Pethybridge, Tara Manning, Hope Hodge, Lily Norris and Veronica Ward - that were chosen to represent the students.
"I didn't even realise," Ms Davis said of having the all-girl crew on board in the first year of the change.
"When we were first looking at it, we put the names down and went 'oh, it is all girls'. But they fit the criteria so we just went with it.
"There has always been that traditional thing, but these girls deserved it. They worked really hard for their schooling time so they're going to shine in this role."
So how are the students themselves feeling about the newfound responsibility?
Well, Tara was "proud" of herself to be part of an all-girl line-up, while Connie said that "nothing was different" as it was "just great to be in a good team."
Ms Davis noted how the school was looking to transition from the "old model" to now working alongside students in a newer approach.
"This year, our school improvement plan is getting that student voice, asking them how to improve the school. Their voice is really our big focus," she said.
"(The leaders) are the kids who other students will start to talk with and share their voice with."
It seems like the leaders already have plans for how they want to influence the school as well.
"I want to start more sports at school and beautify the school," Aurora noted, while Tara said she wanted to "help others and try to help them be leaders inside our school and outside. I want to hear the student ideas and voices."
As for Veronica, she simply wants to "make sure students are safe and happy at school."
What more could you ask for.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
