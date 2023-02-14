Homicide Squad detectives are continuing investigations into the suspicious death of a man on a property near Nyngan last month.
About 7.45am on Wednesday 25 January 2023, police and emergency services were called to a home on Gilgai Road, Miandetta, about 25km from Nyngan, after concerns were raised for the welfare of the resident.
Officers from Central North Police District attended and located the body of a man inside the property.
A crime scene was established and has since been examined by specialist forensic officers.
A post-mortem examination determined Mr Carter died from significant head trauma.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, assisted by the Central North Police District, have established Strike Force Namadgi to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
As investigations continue, strike force detectives are appealing for members of the community who have information which may assist with their ongoing inquiries to come forward.
