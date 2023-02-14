Neil Jones has a distinguished record across multiple fields. Today, he volunteers much of his time to community causes including the "amazing" Ploughmans Wetlands.
Moving to the Colour City in 2000 to take up a Senior Lecturer position in horticultural management, the father-of-three has become an integral member of our community.
Jones was an Orange City Councillor from 2008 to 2017, when he chose not to recontest his position following a heart attack and quadruple bypass.
Today he serves as chairman of the Orange Wetlands Care Group, contributes to multiple council committees, and works with the Orange Rail Action Group.
Discussing the wetlands, Jones in the subject of this week's "Five questions with ... "
The initial concept was storm water harvesting in about 2008 ... It was a time of extreme water shortages and storm water harvesting was one of the projects ... that sort of coincided with me seeking election to council.
Part of what was happening at that time was a proposal to rezone the southern part of the wetlands, which is the swampy meadow for residential housing ... The community thought this wasn't a good idea and that the whole area should be recreational zoned for public recreation.
So now, there's this wonderful resource, which not only serves the purpose of storm water harvesting, but it's an amazing habitat for wildlife and an amazing recreational site for walking and cycling and families on scooters and bikes and so on.
It's very much passive recreation around the area where you can hear the birds ... walk through the swampy meadow where there's a whole other variety of little birds in the reeds and the rushes and then you get down to the wetlands itself.
It's an amazing environmental outcome for the city.
There have always been challenge ... but a couple of counsellors after I was off council ... got a motion through council to efficiently allow recreational fishing in the wetlands.
Up to that point, there were signs saying 'fishing prohibited' but if kids were doing it there was a blind eye - there was never any problems.
Since the decision to allow fishing. We've seen an increase ... Unfortunately, there's been an element of people fishing - mainly young adults and older teenagers - that really don't understand or respect the environment.
And so the wetland care group has decided that we'll try and get council to put up some big security fencing to try and stop fishing where it shouldn't happen ... and to constrain the fishing in the three designated areas.
There'll be more signage saying where you should fish and why it's important to only fish here and to undertake an education program through the local schools.
Schools have been involved to try and encourage more understanding of the role of the wetlands for clean storm water harvesting and wildlife.
We need to ... enable the wetlands to be managed and looked after and provide that wonderful role that it does now without the environmental threats from fishing.
The circular walking track provides lovely views of the water and the water birds that are there ... underneath the canopy of some of the trees that have grown up ... the Warblers are absolutely magnificent.
In the mornings it's very peaceful and serene ... there are benches and seats ... they have identified a spot of putting a blue seat, recognizing that this is a very accessible public open space and that it can be used by people of all abilities.
Kids scooter and go with their families. People that are on their own can walk and enjoy a jog or bicycle ride. It's safe and very accessible.
We've got a group of about eight committed local people who organize public events like the recent World wetland Day event.
We hold community planting days in conjunction with Orange City Council ... to increase the number of trees and shrubs - we get up to 20 or 30 local residents to join.
We're continually doing things to enhance the wetlands ... you know, the things that council staff can't always get onto.
We've got a very exciting project plan for the wetland ... a wildflower display garden on the north-eastern corner adjoining Cargo Road ... there's an area that's already been marked out with a few pathways and that's going to be a project which will involve the community.
Hopefully it'll be a nice show for visitors to the wetlands and display a whole range of native plants.
You can contact us through the environmental group ECCO ... people can make contact with me directly through my phone number or they can contact me as president of ECCO through the website.
We welcome people making contact and we advise them on how they can contribute ... we're looking for people who have got knowledge and skills about native plants that can help with the planning of this wildflower display garden and people who want to work with counsel and put something back into the environment.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.