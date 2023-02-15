Australia's finest bush poets will descend on Orange next week as the colour city celebrates the 159th birthday of favourite son Banjo Paterson.
Born just outside Orange on February 17, 1864; Banjo is one of Australia's most renowned writers with works such as 'The Man from Snowy River' and 'Clancy of the Overflow' still taught in schools today.
Such is his contribution to the nation's culture, there is an annual Banjo Paterson Australian Poetry Festival held in Orange.
The 2023 edition will be held from February 17-26 and will feature the National Bush Poetry Performance Championship which organiser Len Banks described as a "coup."
"Everyone claims a bit of Banjo but you are only born in one place and that was outside Orange," he said.
"He wrote all over the country and that's ok, we can share him around. He did a lot for Australian poetry and culture. Not just poems either, he was a war correspondent, a solicitor and played cricket and polo.
"The last time the championship was held was 2017 and that was in Perth. It's not held every year and not in the same place so it's quite a coup for the Central West.
Either side of the championship there are plenty of events around the region for people to enjoy including the Molong Poetry Brawl, open to all, and the Boree Nyrang afternoon tea where people are encouraged to dress up as their favourite Banjo character.
"On Saturday we have the poetry brawl at Molong," he said.
"That's a really entertaining evening with people reciting a one minute poem and it has to include the phrase 'been there before.'
"Then on Sunday there's the afternoon tea at Boree Nyrang. People are encouraged to dress up as a character. The Man from Snowy River is a real favourite.
So, does Len have any tips for aspiring poets wanting to get involved during the week?
"The thing about Banjo's poetry is it tells a story about everyday life
"Write about what's happening in your life, that's what we tell young poets because that's what Banjo did."
For more information and to register for events head to www.orange360.com.au/Events/Banjo-Paterson-Australian-Poetry-Festival
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
