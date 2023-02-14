Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
What's on

Author Lisa Ireland is visiting Orange and the Central West including workshop at Mortimer's Wines

By Newsroom
Updated February 14 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Lisa Ireland will run a creative writing workshop with local author Kelly Rimmer at Mortimers Wines. Pictures supplied

Bestselling Australian author and creative writing mentor Lisa Ireland will stop in Orange on Wednesday as part of a tour of the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.