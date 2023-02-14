Bestselling Australian author and creative writing mentor Lisa Ireland will stop in Orange on Wednesday as part of a tour of the Central West.
Her tour includes two literary events in Orange, one at Collins Booksellers on Wednesday night as well as a creative writing workshop with local author Kelly Rimmer at Mortimer's Wines on Saturday.
Ms Ireland has made her mark in women's fiction and her seventh book, The one and only Dolly Jamieson has recently been published by published by Penguin Random House Australia.
When she's not writing, she spends her time mentoring aspiring and emerging authors.
In 2014 Ms Ireland was a finalist in the Australian Romance Readers Awards (ARRAwards) in the best new author category, and the following year she was among the top 10 debut fiction authors in Australia.
She writes character-driven books starting her career with romance then moving on to women's fiction and more recently she's found herself delving into women's rights such as in The one and only Dolly Jamieson.
Ms Ireland's latest novel, is about Dolly Jamieson who in the 1960s was an international star of the stage, the acclaimed lead in shows on Broadway and the West End.
Now, at 78 years old, Dolly is homeless, and spends her days keeping warm at the local library. So how did she end up here? When Jane Leveson, a well-to-do newcomer to the library, shows an interest in Dolly, the pair strike up an unlikely friendship - and soon Jane is offering to help Dolly write a memoir telling of her rise and fall across seven decades.
It is a book about human connection, the pain of invisibility and the power of being seen.
Talking points at the events that relate to The one and only Dolly Jamieson include: The shocking rise of homelessness in women over the age of 60; the invisibility of older women and what we lose as a society when we choose to ignore this demographic.
It also covers motherhood and the loss of identity for women with or without children; libraries as a safe space for vulnerable members of the community; online shaming and the impact it has on ordinary lives; creative writing and navigating the publishing industry and how to get that story published.
On Wednesday, February 15 from 6.30pm to 8pm Collins Booksellers Orange will host the event An Evening with Lisa Ireland.
Tickets are $15 available in-store or via Eventbrite and include nibbles and a drink on arrival.
On Saturday, February 18, between 10am and 4.30pm at Mortimers Wines will be the bootcamp for aspiring creative writers, From First Draft to First Contract.
Tickets are $160 for adults or $140 for concession/student, includes lunch and afternoon tea. Tickets are available in-store or via Eventbrite.
