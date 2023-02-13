Some people wait a whole lifetime to play at Wade Park, others, needed to represent their state to get the chance, while most will never have the honour of taking part in a game at Orange's hallowed ground.
But for a group of junior girls from across the Central West, that opportunity came on Sunday when they took to the field alongside a pair of the state's finest players.
Although not taking part in the match between the Breakers and Meteors, NSW players Emma Hughes and Maitlan Brown still managed to get stuck into the festivities by joining in on an all-female Masters Blasters match during the innings break on Sunday.
Angus Norton, who is the cricket manager for the Central West, spoke glowingly of the opportunity they were able to provide the near two-dozen players.
"It was absolutely fantastic to be able to get the girls out on the field to play cricket with their heroes," he said.
"We had a great turnout across both days with young girls and boys from across the region attending, some travelling from as far as Quandialla and Mudgee to watch the best cricketers in NSW and the ACT play in Orange."
While no official crowd numbers were available, word around town was more than 1000 people came through the gates on Sunday, something Norton was delighted by.
"It was fantastic to provide this opportunity for so many who would otherwise never get the chance to see professional sport," he added.
"The community engagement from both teams was fantastic and I am sure the players have inspired many young boys and girls to love and play cricket."
One such youngster who made her way down to the ground to watch and play was ten-year-old Grace Johnstone.
The Orange CYMS Master Blaster took part in the mid-innings match and was smiling from ear to ear afterwards.
"It was really exciting," she said of being able to line up alongside the Breakers players.
"It was also good to be able to play a match with all girls."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.