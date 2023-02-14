With an abundance of scorecards missing and 'fill-ins' raking in the runs - thanks PlayHQ - we had a few less players to pick from than normal this week.
But nevertheless, we push on to reveal our Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week for February 11, 2023.
When you think of the phrase 'leading from the front' your mind should immediately turn to CYMS skipper Mick Curran.
The green and gold captain was at his best with the bat on Saturday - although the catching could still use a little work - as he helped his side get back in the winner's circle.
His 76 wasn't without a stroke up luck though, popping one up to mid-off, only to be called back to the crease after the umpire signalled for a front-foot no-ball.
Could this round be the week that the students finally find some consistency? Well if Byrne continues to bat like he did against Centrals, there's every chance of that happening.
The Kinross opener's 47 was instrumental in a successful run-chase against the red and blacks and puts them one step closer to cracking the finals and finding themselves with a shot to defend their title.
But the main man from the second grade game has to be Shepherd.
Finishing 52 not out in a four-wicket, three-ball win doesn't get much sweeter than that...except it does, because earlier in the day he also picked up two wickets.
The students are currently sitting in fourth place, but need to string together some wins if they want to hold onto that position.
The big-hitting middle-order bat found his form over the weekend in what was a big day for CYMS.
Taking part in the previously mentioned third grade match against Centrals, Gorman was instrumental in his side amassing a whopping 198 in the first innings.
If he keeps seeing them like beach balls, CYMS will be hard to stop this season.
An all-round performance worthy of selection any week.
Clarke's Cent Cup masterclass began with the bat, top-scoring with 42 as City made its way to 173 from its 35 overs. Next up was Clarke's time to shine with the ball, as he bagged 3-29 in what was a 20-run win.
Not only are CYMS flying at present - with all three lower grade teams sitting in the top two of their respective grades - but the future is bright as well if these next two players are any indication.
Cole was in devastating form for the Cent Cup side, bashing 60 runs to propel the green and golds to a 69 run victory. With only a few senior games under his belt, CYMS will be hoping for more displays like the one Cole put forward against Kinross.
The other notable performance from the game came from Cory Griffiths, who finished the game with 41 runs to his name.
Coming in down the order didn't phase him one bit, as he and Cole combined for a partnership which guided CYMS to 9-207 from just 35 overs.
One week he's dominating with the bat and the next, it's his efforts with the ball that are on full display.
Facing off against last week's star performer in Ike Dean, CYMS knew they would have to get rid of the danger man quickly if they were to avoid defeat...and they did just that.
Van Der Westhuis not only bagged Dean's wicket, he would also grab three more to finish with 4-19.
Proudfoot helped solidify City's position at the top of the second grade leader board with performances in both innings.
First, his 3-13 off eight overs helped restrict Cavs to just 112, before a handy knock of 17 helped tie a bow in the game for the Warriors.
The lone Cavs player to crack the list this week was the Cent Cup vice-captain.
Known more for his work with the stick, it was efforts with the leather in hand that had Peterson selected to the TOTW.
As previously mentioned, it was City who came away with a 20-run win, but Peterson's opening spell had Cavs thinking the match would swing the other way. He would finish with 3-27, but it wasn't enough to get the victory.
The final name on our list is another Cent Cup superstar.
Baker toiled away with the ball to the tune of 2-17 off seven, and bowled the only two maidens of the innings.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.